Camp Rajamuda communities value access to safe water

The community members of Barangay Inug-ug in Pikit, North Cotabato, and Barangay Palao sa Buto in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao now enjoy the benefits of safe water supply with the solar-powered water system level II, an infrastructure constructed under the recently concluded Mindanao Trust Fund-Reconstruction and Development Project Phase 2 (MTF-RDP/2).

Villagers of the said barangays, which are situated in Camp Rajamuda, one of the previously acknowledged camps of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), shared their daily life struggles from fetching water into the deep well to traveling more than two kilometers to the town proper just to buy potable water.

Mambai Ulangkaya, 60, was always been worried that her grandchildren might get sick from drinking well water.

Before, there were numerous incidents of children suffering from stomach aches and were rushed to the hospital.

“It was our practice to boil the water first before drinking. But with the incidents, we were never complacent again when it comes to our kids. We find ways to buy safe drinking water even if it cost us some money and distance,” said Mambai.

Mambai is an active member of Palao sa Buto Fisherfolks Association from the elderly sector. She owns a sari-sari store and is living with some of her grandchildren.

“Now that there is this [water system] project within our community, our worries turned to joy,” Mambai told the team during community consultation. “Our neighboring barangays also benefit from this development. We will surely take good care of this for our profit too,” she said.

The Php 2.98 million water system installed at Barangay Palao sa Buto and the Php 2.52 million project at Barangay Inug-ug comes with nine tap stands segregated in different sitios and a water filtration system.

The People’s Organization (PO) sells potable water to adjacent barangays to generate maintenance funds for the water system. “Suppliers here usually vend purified water for 30 pesos per gallon. But we are selling it for only 10 pesos per gallon to help residents in need,” said Palao sa Buto PO President Amir Ulangkaya.

Water sources in Camp Rajamuda communities have high salt content which made it difficult for them to acquire serviceable liquid for drinking and necessities. The water filtration system is a big help to make the water potable.

Musa Edres, President of Inug-ug Namagayon Farmers, emphasized the benefit of the newly-constructed project. “This kind of gift given to us is what we really need in our community,” he said. “Not just the water system, but the whole [MTF-RDP/2] project really changed our lives. With that, we will cherish this deeply,” Edres added.

The sub-projects form part of the MTF-RDP/2 programme, a project partnership agreement between the humanitarian Community and Family Services International (CFSI) and Bangsamoro Development Agency (BDA).

Its implementation is in line with the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro (CAB).

The project aimed at enhancing access to the basic socio-economic infrastructure of identified communities in conflict-affected areas in Mindanao, in particular, the six previously recognized MILF camps such as Camp Abubakar as-Siddique, Camp Badre, Camp Bilal, Camp Bushra Somiyorang, Camp Omar, and Camp Rajamuda.

The MTF is a multi-donor trust fund supported by benefactors such as the European Union, the government of Sweden, Australia, Canada, the United States, New Zealand, and the World Bank. CFSI functions as Trust Fund Recipient of the MTF. #