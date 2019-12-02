Calabarzon RDRRMC on red alert due to Typhoon Tisoy

By Fredmoore S. Cavan

Published on December 2, 2019

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna, Dec 2 (PIA) – The Calabarzon Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) gears up for the possible onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy in the region.

In a bulletin issued Monday, December 2, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Calabarzon said the RDRRMC is now on red alert status to monitor the effects of the typhoon.

OCD 4A said they heightened the alert to ensure continuous coordination and quick mobilization of assistance of local DRRM offices and agencies involved in emergency and calamity response.

It said they have already instructed local DRRM offices across the region to undertake appropriate actions and optimize the availability of technology in monitoring weather conditions in their respective area of responsibility.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), according to OCD 4A, has already instructed their local counterparts to conduct pre-disaster assessment and prepare evacuation centers.

It said a total of 252,972 food packs worth P5.4 million are available while non-food items amounting to P6.7 million are prepositioned.

A total of P1.7 million worth of aid, according to DSWD 4A, also remain on standby.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, meanwhile, said they have already prepositioned heavy equipment and other quick response assets, and alerted its personnel for possible deployment.

Provincial governments of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon, have already issued class suspensions for Monday, December 2 due to bad weather condition caused by Tisoy.

In its latest update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy has maintained its strength and is expected to make landfall over ver Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon between Monday night or early morning of Tuesday.

Tisoy was last spotted 275 km east of Virac, Catanduanes packing a maximum winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 85 kph. It is moving west at 20 kph. (FSC/PIA4A)