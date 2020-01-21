Calabarzon nutrition team checks on nutritional needs of Taal evacuees

By Cecilia Maloles

BATANGAS CITY, Jan 21 (PIA) –To support the nutritional needs of evacuees displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, the Regional Nutritional Cluster (RNC) of the Department of Health (DOH) Region 4A conducted rapid nutrition assessment to identified evacuation sites in Batangas on Thursday, January 16.

With the mandatory evacuation in place due to the continuous restive activity of Taal Volcano, thousands of people were displaced and flee to nearby towns to seek temporary shelter in some 401 evacuation centers in Batangas and Cavite.

Carina Santiago, coordinator of the regional nutrition program told PIA that nutrition needs assessment is essential primarily to prevent worsening of the condition of the affected population.

“We are doing this to check what help these victims really need, what else can be done, should we give Vitamin A or if they are eating nutritious food,” Santiago added.

Using the nutrition initial needs assessment tool, the RNC collected data including the number of nutritionally vulnerable groups. They also checked the availability of feeding services and facilities for affected infants and children.

Their assessment also includes checking of milk donations, mother-baby spaces and other facilities that would protect and support mother and affected infants.

Santiago said that donation formula milk is prohibited and that only breast milk is the only allowed donation for babies in the evacuation centers.

Following the prohibitions on donations of milk under the Milk Code, Santiago said the RNC also delivered pasteurized breastmilk for Taal-affected infants.

The RNC started the rapid nutrition assessment three days after the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano which has initially affected 13,156 families or 60,914 individuals.

The nutrition team have initially visited Batangas Sports Complex, Bauan Technical High School in Bauan town, Tulay Elementary School and Ibaan Central School both in the town of Ibaan which housed large number of evacuees.

Santiago said three teams composed of staff trained in infant and young feeding and nutrition in emergencies will be deployed every week to conduct nutrition assessment in more than 400 evacuation centers in Batangas and nearby provinces. (CM/FSC/PIA4A)