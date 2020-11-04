Cagayan Valley prepares for typhoon "Siony"

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 3 (PIA) - - The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) region 2 has alerted all local councils and response agencies for the possible effects of typhoon "Siony" which is expected to hit northern Cagayan and Batanes areas.

In the report of PAGASA, Engr. Ranchelle Parcon said "Siony" is forecast to gradually enter into a quasi-stationary state in the next 36 hours and it moves westward towards extreme northern Luzon.

"It is likely to make landfall over Batanes-Babuyan Islands by friday, however, there is a high degree of uncertainty in the forecast track due to the projected quasi-stationary state," Parcon said.

Civil Defense Regional Director Harold Cabreros said they are closely monitoring the preparations of the local officials in Batanes province, Babuyan Group of Islands , Cagayan province and even Isabela province for the possible impact of the said typhoon in the areas.

"Whatever the category may be raised, we need to prepare for the worst case scenario. We are still under red alert status. We do hope that LGUs will implement pre-emptive evacuation in the event it is necessary," Cabreros said.

He also said they already issued advisory on the "no sail, no travel and no fishing" policy in the coastal areas of the region due to gale warning.

He also stated that local DRRM councils should implement strictly the health protocols inside evacuation centers to include social distancing, wearing of face masks and faceshields, and monitoring of the health situations of every evacuee.

Cabreros also said there are already prepositioned food and non-food items in Batanes province, ready to be distributed any time needed. (MDCT/OTB/PIA 2-Cagayan)