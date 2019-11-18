Cagayan Valley braces for #RamonPH

By Angely L. Mercado

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 17 (PIA)-- Days after the relentless rains brought by Typhoon Quiel that caused massive flooding in 11 towns in Cagayan, local authorities here are preparing for another tropical storm named ‘Ramon’ (international name Kalmaegi).

Governor Manuel N. Mamba, as early as November 14, 2019, has urged every Cagayano to be prepared and alert for the possible landfall of 'Ramon' in the province.

Mamba said the recent flooding in the northern part of Cagayan should be taken as lessons learned especially those living in areas prone to flooding and landslides.

The governor, however, assured the public that the provincial government’s resources and disaster equipment in rescue and relief operations are already in place.

Mamba also suspended classes in the entire province in all levels, both in private and public schools tomorrow, November 18, in anticipation of the possible landfall of ‘Ramon’ in Cagayan.

In Isabela, Governor Rodito Albano III has issued Executive Order No. 56-2019, suspending all classes in all levels, both in public and private schools, including work in government offices as early as November 15, 2019 for Isabelenos to prepare for the possible landfall of ‘Ramon’.

Albano also appealed to all members of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRRMC) to make the necessary preparations especially the rescue teams from the different government agencies to be on alert.

He also assured that relief packs are already available for the residents of the province’s four coastal towns that might be affected by the storm.

The “No Sailing, No Fishing and No Swimming” policy along the coastal waters of Maconacon, Palanan, Divilacan and Dinapigue and the liquor ban all over the province already enforced as precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, regional director Fernando R. De Villa of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that DSWD has 20,494 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to P8.5 million, 653 bags of NFA-rice and vacuum rice worth P639,602.00 and 3,940 non-food items amounting to almost P3.9 million ready for augmentation to would-be affected towns.

Fernando said at least 6,446 FFPs worth P2 million has already prepositioned to the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) offices in the provinces of Isabela, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya to augment the needs of the provinces, cities and municipalities.

“Aside from those ready assistances, we also have P3.5 million standby funds allocated for disaster response operations,” Fernando added.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s latest report, the towns of Calayan, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Lal-lo, Gattaran, Alcala, Baggao, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City and Peñablanca in Cagayan; San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Tumauini, Divilacan, Ilagan City, Palanan, and Dinapigue in Isabela were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 today as ‘Ramon’ is expected to bring 30-60kph winds in 36 hours. (ALM/PIA-2)