Cagayan towns effect pre-emptive evacuation

By Angely L. Mercado

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 19 (PIA)—The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (MDRRMCs) in the northern part of Cagayan conducted a massive pre-emptive evacuation yesterday as typhoon ‘Ramon’ is expected to make landfall in the province.

According to Atanacio Macalan, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, at least 14 towns in Cagayan are now affected by the typhoon.

Macalan said there were more than 1,000 families evacuated in the province’s flood- and landslide-prone areas prior to Ramon’s landfall today, Nov. 19.

“Pre-emptive evacuation is still on-going in the northern part of Cagayan, same areas that were affected by the recent massive flooding due to typhoon Quiel,” the PDRRMO officer said.

Macalan added that their response teams are still closely monitoring areas that have been identified as hazard-prone since Friday when parts of Cagayan experienced heavy to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, Governor Manuel Mamba called on Cagayanos to apply the “adopt-a-neighbour” concept where residents with sturdy homes will let their neighbours, whose houses were made out of light materials, to stay in their homes during the expected onslaught of typhoon Ramon.

As of PAGASA’s 11 a.m weather bulletin, the northern portion of Cagayan to include Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Calayan, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, and Santa Ana were now placed under public storm warning signal no. 3 with 121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours. (ALM/PIA-2)