18 Nov 2019

Cagayan PLGU opens donation center for food, non-food items

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Nov 2019

By Angely L. Mercado

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 18 (PIA)—The provincial government here, through its Provincial Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), has opened a donation center for any food and non-food item that the public may want to donate.

According to Atanacio Macalan, PDRRM officer, donations will be distributed later to the affected families of typhoon ‘Ramon’.

The repacking of food items is also on-going at the Disaster Command Center participated in by volunteers from different sectors.

Meanwhile, Macalan confirmed that there were already 98 families evacuated in Sta. Praxedes and Gattaran towns.

“Our quick response teams are now in the different towns to effect pre-emptive evacuation, especially in the flashflood and landslide-prone areas,” he said.

Macalan also warned residents all over the province to take precautionary measures for possible occurrence of flashfloods, coastal flooding and rain-induced landslides. (ALM/PIA-2)

