01 Nov 2019

Cagayan guv urges public to help fight insurgency

from Government of the Philippines
01 Nov 2019

By Mark Djeron C. Tumabao

UGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 1 (PIA) - This province governor is urging everyone to help fight the decade-old insurgency problem in the region following the creation of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Governor Manuel Mamba, who is also the chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) for Cagayan Valley, made the statement during their recent management committee meeting held Thursday.

The governor is hoping that everyone will do his or her share in bringing the local insurgency to its conclusion with no less than President Rodrigo Duterte's decisive actions to counter communist groups.

Governor Mamba took his oath of office as the chairperson of the RPOC for Cagayan Valley before President Duterte on Oct. 28 at the Malacañang Palace.

As the RPOC chairperson, the governor is expected to help in maintaining the peace and order in the region, as well as to strengthen the campaign to end insurgency. (MDCT/PIA-2)

