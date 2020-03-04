Cagayan establishes ELCAC operation center

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, March 3 (PIA) - - The provincial government here has inaugurated on Monday the first Operation Center for the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) .

Governor Manuel Mamba said the operations center will serve as the monitoring and coordination office to orchestrate projects, programs and activities of government agencies to address insurgency problem in the region.

Mamba, also the chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC), said the center will be operated in a 24/7 basis and to be manned by military officials and cluster representatives from various member agencies.

The establishment of the center aims to fulfill the mandate of the Executive Order 70 of President Rodrigo Duterte to institutionalize the whole-of-the-nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace.

The governor added that the members of the provincial task force have also conducted immersions with the NPA-influenced barangays to determine their needs to be addressed by the concerned agencies.

During the recent Provincial Task Force-ELCAC meeting, DILG Provincial Director Ruperto Maribbay said that based from their assessment through the community support program, there are 30 influenced and less influenced barangays in the province which are in the towns of Rizal, Sto Nino, Piat, Baggao, Gattaran, Lasam, Gonzaga and Sta Ana.

“We are consolidating our barangay development plans to be forwarded to the regional task force to determine projects and programs that will be addressed by the regional agencies concerned to avoid duplication and so that all issues and concerns gathered will be addressed,” Maribbay said.

Maribbay is hopeful that all the enlisted issues and concerns of the barangay folks in the focused barangays will be addressed with the goal of eliminating rebel groups operating in the remote barangays of the province and discouraging barangay residents to support the rebels. (ALM/BME/OTB/PIA-Cagayan)