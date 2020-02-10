Cagayan de Oro launches task force to end insurgency

By Apipa P. Bagumbaran

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Feb. 7 (PIA) -- The newly formed Cagayan de Oro Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) was formally launched Friday morning in Brgy. Tignapoloan, this city.

City Mayor Oscar Moreno led the launching which was witnessed by military and police officials, representatives of national and local government agencies.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar also attended the occasion as Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security of Northern Mindanao.

In his message, Secretary Andanar congratulated the local government of Cagayan de Oro and the barangays of Tignapoloan, Mambuaya, and Tuburan for working together to make peace sustainable.

"I am grateful for the valuable support of NGAs, security sectors, the private sector, and peace and development partners. Such unity of purpose gives us a sense of hope that we can finally do things right... Let us continue to work together for our expected results and fulfill our shared agenda of inclusive and sustainable peace and development in northern Mindanao," he further said.

The launching was highlighted by the distribution of checks to nine former rebels for firearms remuneration under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program or E-CLIP.

Former rebels also received starter kits from the Department of Labor and Employment and P8,000 cash assistance, sleeping kits and family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The Department of Education also presented 32 adult learners who completed the Binuliga Program, a basic literacy program for former rebels, Militia ng Bayan members, and their families. Binuliga is a Higaonon term which means "helping one another."

Part of the launching was the conduct of Tabang Medico Serbisyo Caravan and CAPDEV (Convergence Areas for Peace and Development) Caravan where various government services were offered for free by the city government and regional line agencies to residents of Brgy. Tignapoloan and nearby barangays.

City Mayor Oscar Moreno expressed appreciation to all government agencies that supported the CDO Task Force ELCAC. He said by helping one another, government services reached kababayans in far-flung communities. It also removed obstacles of growth and prosperity.

He also said that the convergence will show that the government is concerned about the welfare of the people.

The creation of local task forces ELCAC aims to end the problem of insurgency through a convergence of government agencies and local government units following the guidelines of Executive Order 70. (APB/PIA10)