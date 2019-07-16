Cagayan braces for typhoon #FalconPH

16 Jul 2019

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, July 16 (PIA) - - The members of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) region 2 has warned all local councils and the public to be alert and take precautionary measures for the possible effects of tropical depression “Falcon”.

Romeo Ganal, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the tropical depression has already entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) moving north northwest heading towards northern Luzon area.

He said the typhoon may bring moderate to heavy rains and winds which may affect northern Cagayan, including Calayan Group of Islands and the Batanes province.

“If the track will not change, extreme northern Luzon will start to experience rains on the eve of July 16 and will exit PAR on July 18,” Ganal said.

He said, though there will be moderate to heavy rains, it is expected to be beneficial to the farmers and the dams. He also said there is no threat to the water level of Magat Dam as it is far from critical level yet.

However, Ganal urged people living in the flood, landslide and storm surge prone areas to take precautionary measures and implement pre-emptive evacuation if necessary.

On the other hand, the Department of Social Welfare and Development office (DSWD) has already prepositioned family foods packs, non-food items and standby funds amounting to P11 million.

The Department of Health, Philippine Coastguard, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Mines and Geosciences Bureau and the Department of Science and Technology have already activated their response team ready for deployment ay time.

Ronald Villa of the Office of the Civil Deference, on their part, has assured constant release of advisories and close monitoring to all agencies and Local Government Units with regards any development of the weather disturbance. (OTB/PIA-Cagayan)

