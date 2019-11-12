CabSec Nograles leads MOA/DODA signing, turnover of NHA housing projects for Samar, E. Samar beneficiaries

By Consuelo B. Alarcon

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte, Nov. 11(PIA) –Six years after super typhoon Yolanda hit Eastern Visayas, additional permanent housing units were turned over by the National Housing Authority to the beneficiaries in Eastern Samar and Samar.

The ceremonial turnover of 10,835 housing units to nine local government units was witnessed by no less than Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Saturday in Cogon Village, Guiuan Eastern Samar which was part of the 6th Yolanda commemorative events.

Nograles, chairman of the Inter-Agency Task Force Yolanda was very pleased to see this development.

According to him, he is optimistic that by the end of 2020 all housing projects for Yolanda survivors will be completed and delivered as promised by the National Housing Authority.

“Out of the 56, 640 targeted for Eastern Visayas, 34,140 have already been completed. With 10,636 more ongoing. Ibig sabihin niyan 79 percent ang accomplishment rate natin sa Eastern Visayas. So kunti na lang, makukumpleto na natin. Infact, ang promise ng NHA sa task force, is by the end of 2020 dapat fully 100 percent ang lahat ng pabahay para sa mga Yolanda victims sa entire country,” Nograles said.

One of the beneficiaries Oliver Sanyo from Guiuan Eastern Samar, was grateful to the government.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa national housing authority na binigyan kami ng bahay at salamat din na walang masamang nangyari sa aking pamilya,” Sanyo said.

During the ceremonial turnover for 17 projects, Nograles said this is a good indicator that NHA is fastracking its efforts to complete the housing projects.

The beneficiaries of the permanent housing units came from the municipalities of Basey, Marabut, Sta. Rita and Zumarraga, Samar; Balangiga, Llorente, Hernani, Mercedes and Guiuan, Eastern Samar. (LDL/CBA/PIA-8)