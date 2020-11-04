BWC launches Bangsamoro Regional Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security

MARAWI CITY—As part of its commitment to empower and protect the rights of every women and children in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) ​recently launched the Bangsamoro Regional Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security (BM-RAPWPS) 2020-2022.

​The launching was the highlight of BARMM’s celebration of United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) 20th anniversary.

According to the Member of the Parliament Bainon​ ​Karon, the celebration of 20th year anniversary of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is also a celebration of women’s role in contribution to the peace process that gave birth to the BARMM.

“Let us work together, hand and hand in delivering a peaceful and resilient Bangsamoro community with women and active partners in nation-building in the regional development,” she said.

​The formulation of the RAPWPS 2020-2022​ was spearheaded by Karon through the help and support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and The Asia Foundation (TAF).

The plan has two sub-topic pillars and two support pillars : 1) to ensure that the Bangsamoro Women and their communities will be protected from violence and abuses; 2) provides a blazing environment for women, enhance political participation especially in policy and decision making; 3) will promote the RAPWPS, making sure it will be integrated in the regular plans and programs; and 4) we ensure that implementation experience of RAPWPS including lessons learn from good practices are documented and shared and that accountability in the implementation is executed.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim emphasized that the contribution of women was very instrumental during the peace process between the government of the Philippines and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

He ​also ​noted the strength of Bangsamoro women under collective ability to make the change.

“This document shall guide and remind the members of bureaucracy that there can be no genuine peace and development without women’s participation,” Ebrahim added.

On October 31, 2000, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, on women, peace, and security was adopted, unanimously, after recalling resolutions 1261, 1265, 1296, and 1314. The resolution acknowledged the disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls.

Present during the event were BARMM executive seretary Abdulraof Macacua, Members of the Parliament and different stakeholders who signified their commitment to support the RAPWPS 2020-2022. (BPI)