Business relocation as an urban early action: lessons and challenges from a simulation in the Philippines

Written by Arielle Tozier de la Poterie

Expanding early actions to urban contexts

Since 2014, humanitarian organizations have rapidly increased their investments in anticipatory action to mitigate the impacts of events before they occur (see IFRC 2020). At least 60 countries have anticipatory action programmes funded through mechanisms such as the Red Cross Red Crescent’s Forecast-based Action by the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (FbA by the DREF), the United Nations’ (UN) Central Emergency Response Fund and the Start Network’s Crisis Anticipation and Disaster Risk Financing.

However, as of late 2021, most of the actions in Red Cross Red Crescent and UN anticipatory action plans targeted people living in rural areas – despite the fact that 55 per cent of the world’s population lives in urban areas. As this number is projected to increase to 68 per cent by 2050 (UNDESA 2018), combined with the dramatically changing climate, mitigating the impacts of hazards effectively will require anticipatory action programmes in urban areas.

The Philippine Red Cross is among the first Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies to fill this gap. The idea to assist the owners of urban microenterprises before floods occur first arose during stakeholder consultations in 2019, when the Philippine Red Cross was still largely focused on rural settings. Microenterprises in the Philippines are often severely affected by flooding (see Box 1 in the PDF), with owners losing their stock to flood waters, and losing revenue due to disruption to sales.

In mid-2020, at the continued urging of people at Butuan City’s Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Red Cross began designing early actions to prevent stock losses and enable customers to reach businesses during floods. During a simulation exercise in July 2021, the Philippine Red Cross tested the logistics of two early actions to relocate small shops in anticipation of floods.

Relocate the owners of small shops and a selection of their essential goods to evacuation shelters

Load shop owners and a selection of essential goods into trucks that travel around the city as ‘rolling stores’.

The evacuation of shop owners and essential goods to shelters takes place in barangays that have established evacuation centres. However, in barangays that flood more severely, there is often nowhere to relocate to. In such instances, rolling stores were trialled as an alternative way to set up markets. In addition to allowing business owners to continue their sales, these early actions aimed to provide evacuees, or households whose movements are restricted by flood waters, with easier access to basic commodities during difficult times.

With support from the German Red Cross, the 510 Initiative of the Netherlands Red Cross, the Finnish Red Cross, and the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, the Philippine Red Cross has been developing early action protocols (EAPs) for floods and typhoons since 2017. The EAP for Floods, which includes these urban anticipatory actions, was approved on 28 June 2021, before the simulation outlined in this case study.

To capture the lessons from this first attempt at anticipatory action in an urban environment, this case study documents the steps taken to develop and test urban early actions, and the lessons learned to date from the design and simulation of these activities. The lessons are based on a focus group discussion held with key stakeholders that took place before the simulation, and nine interviews with key informants, including Philippine Red Cross staff and volunteers, government officials, project partners and community leaders involved in the simulation (Box 2).

The process began on 28 August 2020, when staff from the Philippine Red Cross headquarters and the German Red Cross met with representatives from the Provincial and City Red Cross Chapters to begin planning. A few weeks later, the Philippine Red Cross called a meeting of the forecast-based financing (FbF) core group, which comprises disaster management stakeholders from the city, local and provincial levels, to discuss the addition of these urban early actions to the draft EAP for Floods. Key informant interviews with local business owners took place on 24-25 September to understand their experiences of flooding.

In early October, the Philippine Red Cross trained 20 volunteers in the use of Open Data Kit and OpenStreetMap to screen potential businesses to be covered by the early actions. Meetings were also held with barangay leaders to explain the purpose of the intervention and the intention of the wider FbF programme. Later in October, 22 volunteers surveyed 670 microenterprises. Using selection criteria (see Box 3), the Philippine Red Cross developed a list of more than 250 priority businesses in seven urban barangays. Vendor maps were also developed for each barangay (Figure 2, page 4).