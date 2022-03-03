Business Guide: Philippines Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Humanitarian Response (February 2022)

PEOPLE IN NEED

2.4M

PEOPLE IN SEVERELY AFFECTED AREAS

16M

DAMAGED HOUSES

1.7M

OVERVIEW OF THE CRISIS

Typhoon Rai (locally known as Odette) made initial landfall in Siargao Island, northern Mindanao, in the Philippines, on 16 December 2021. It carried gusts up to 270 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h, making it the strongest storm to strike the Philippines in 2021.

In total, the Typhoon severely affected an estimated 9.9 million people across the six worst hit regions, leaving about 2.4 million people in need of assistance. Nearly 144,000 people remain displaced out of which around 80,000 people are still in evacuation centers. A total of 1.7 million houses have been damaged or destroyed and there is massive damage to infrastructure, agricultural land, fishing communities and livelihoods across vast geographic areas of the country. Response clusters have been activated and are being convened under the leadership of the relevant government line agencies. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is supporting overall coordination through the Office of Civil Defense and has published a revised Humanitarian Needs and Priorities with a US$169 million appeal for funding.