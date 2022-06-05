Bulusan Volcano Bulletin (5 June 2022, 08:00 P.M.)

The 10:37 AM eruption from Bulusan Volcano’s summit crater produced a sluggish gray ash plume that rose more than a kilometer and dispersed wet ash to the west coincident with rainfall over the edifice. Thin fine ashfall fell on the general northwestern sector of the edifice and affected the barangays of Puting Sapa, Añog, Guruyan, Catanusan, Buraburan, Bacolod, and Sangkayon in Juban and Bolos in Irosin, Sorsogon Province. Rumbling sound and sulfurous odor were also observed by residents of Brgys. Añog, Guruyan, and Catanusan. After the eruption, degassing was observed from the crater and, for the first time this year, from the northwest summit vent. A total of 27 weak volcanic earthquakes were recorded until 4:00 PM today by the Bulusan Volcano Network.

Fine ashfall can cause irritation and breathing problems especially among the vulnerable population – the elderly, children, expecting mothers and those with respiratory disorders – and can be particularly dangerous when inhaled in copious amounts. In addition, ashfall even when thin but having high amounts of sulfur can also cause irritation. Affected populations are advised to protect their mouths and noses using N95 grade facemasks or wet cloth or towel. Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as ash can cause poor visibility and, when wet, can make roads slippery.

Alert Level 1 status remains in effect over Bulusan Volcano, which means that it is currently in an abnormal condition. Local government units and the public are reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited and that vigilance in the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on the southeast sector must be exercised due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions that can occur without warning. Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. Furthermore, people living within valleys and along river/stream channels especially on the southeast, southwest and northwest sector of the edifice should be vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall should phreatic eruption occur. DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders.