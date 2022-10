This report proposes solutions across six priority policy areas and identifies enabling factors to help build resilience to climate and disaster risks among the urban poor in the Philippines.

Building resilience among the Philippines’ urban poor is crucial, given rapid urbanization and increasing climate and disaster risks—compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report proposes a crosscutting and integrative approach. It recognizes that building resilience requires coordinated action across policy areas and at the household, community, city, and national levels.