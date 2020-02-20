BPHO urges Biliranons anew to take extra precaution vs dengue

By Mary Lailani P. Tupaz

NAVAL, Biliran, Feb. 20 (PIA) -- The Biliran Provincial Health Office (BPHO) through Eduard Estroso, disease surveillance officer, urges again Biiranons to be extra careful against dengue carrying mosquitoes.

During the first quarter meeting of the Biliran Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), Estroso reported a total of 197 dengue cases from January to February 14, this year.

Naval, the capital town of Biliran recorded 75 cases followed by the municipality of Kawayan with 66 cases.

Other dengue cases were reported from the towns of Almeria - 19, Biliran - 17, Culaba - 9, Cabucgayan - 6, Caibiran - 3, and Maripipi - 2.

BPHO data showed that in January 2020, a total of 147 dengue cases were recorded which is higher compared to 139 recorded in the same month last year while in February 2019, a total of 159 dengue cases were also recorded.

As of February 1-14, 2020, some 50 dengue cases were reported by the provincial health office.

The Biliran Provincial Health Office urged members of the council to continue to encourage residents in their respective municipalities to observe the “Sabayang 4 o'clock Habit” or simultaneous clean-up at 4 p.m., and continue to practice the 5S strategy – Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; uphold Self-protection like use of insect repellents; Seek early consultation at the neatest health care facility; Support fogging, spraying, and misting in hotspot areas; and Sustain hydration. (ldl/mlt/PIA8 Biliran)