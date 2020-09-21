Borongan CTF-ELCAC’s ‘Cum Dul-ong Serbisyo’ reaches Benowangan, Hebacong villages

By PIA w/ 801 IB, PA

TACLOBAN CITY, Sept. 20 (PIA) -- The Borongan City Task Force ELCAC in partnership with the 78th Infantry Battalion recently conducted Grand Pulong-Pulong and Serbisyo Caravan in the conflict-affected areas in Borongan City.

The City Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (CTF-ELCAC) of Borongan led by Honorable Jose Ivan Dayan C. Agda, delivered essential government programs and services to the people of hinterland barangays of Benowangan and Hebacong both of Borongan City.

The City Task Force-ELCAC was ably supported by the 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade and the 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion of the Philippine Army.

The activity dubbed “Cum Dul-ong Serbisyo” held on September 18, 2020, at the covered court of Brgy. Benowangan, Borongan City, highlighted the break-out sessions and consultations of the barangay folks with the different local departments of the city government and the response of the City Mayor on the previously identified primary and secondary issues.

During the activity, the barangay resident availed of the different medical and social services: 305 for the medical check-up, 42 recipients for the dental consultation, 47 children were circumcised, 46 had their haircut, and 55 pairs of couple for the mass wedding. The distribution of food packs for the residents of the two (2) barangays culminated the activity.

The gracious attendance of BGen. Camilo Z. Ligayo, Brigade commander of the 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade, 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army doubly made the activity meaningful and significant to the residents of Brgy. Benowangan. As the Borongan City mayor said, "BGen Ligayo is the first active army General Officer who has visited Brgy. Benowangan.

The success of the activity with the active participation of the populace signifies the return of the people's trust and confidence to the government and the AFP.

The series of NPA terror acts in Borongan City and the Suribao complex last year, and the recent encounter in the adjacent barangay of Pinanag-an did not discourage the locals from taking a step towards the attainment of a peaceful and progressive community, that is free from NPA intimidation and exploitation. (PIA w/ 801 IB, PA)