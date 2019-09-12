Blood processing fee waived for dengue patients

By Alex A. Lumaque

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Sept. 12 (PIA) -- The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) -- Capiz Chapter is charging the blood processing fee on dengue-related blood requests to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s P10-million nationwide financial assistance for dengue patients.

PRC – Capiz Chapter administrator Raymundo Martinez said that the waived fee implementation started last September 1 upon obtaining the guidelines of the donation which is part of the PCSO’s Calamity Assistance Program.

It was learned that the amount was announced and turned over by PCSO general manager Royina M. Garma during the PRC’s Annual Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony, August 1, at the PRC Logistic and Multi-Purpose Hall at EDSA corner Boni Avenue in Mandaluyong City.

“But the financial assistance is intended for dengue patients only,” he clarified, noting that there has been a decline of cases in the province based on recent blood requests at the Chapter here.

The blood processing fee for every unit of platelet and frozen plasma is P1,000.00 but all units needed by the patient will be covered by the PCSO’s assistance, Martinez noted.

Total dengue cases in the province are registered at 5,705 with 23 deaths based on record from the Capiz Epidemiological Surveillance and Response Unit (CESRU) of the Provincial Health Office from January 1 to September 7 this year.

The figure is significantly higher than the 658 cases with four deaths during the same period in 2018. (LTP/AAL/PIA Capiz)