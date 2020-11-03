Billions worth of rice, corn saved from Typhoon Rolly --Agri Chief

By Ma. Alaine P. Allanigue

Published on November 3, 2020

QUEZON CITY, Nov. 3 (PIA) -- Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William Dar on Monday said in a Cabinet meeting with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte that 242,000 hectares of rice lands were saved in Regions 1,2,3,4A and 5 from the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly due to early advisories released based on PAGASA announcements, the PTV News Online reported.

This, the DA Secretary said has an equivalent of 1,071,344 metric tons of rice amounting to ₱16.9 billion.

“As for corn, a total of 11,000 hectares have been saved from Regions 1,2,5, and 8 with an equivalent production of 45,703 metric tons amounting to ₱ 579 million,” Dar said.

Still, the agriculture sector was not spared by the cyclone. Dar reported that as of Monday morning, “the initial estimated agricultural damage and losses is totaling ₱1.1 billion which has been brought about by Typhoon Rolly.”

He added that recent typhoon Quinta “brought damages to almost ₱2 billion.”

To assist in the recovery of affected farmers, Dar assured that there are 133,326 bags of rice seeds and 17,545 bags of corn seeds for replanting, 1,980 kilograms of assorted vegetables, and 440,000 assorted fruit tree seedlings in Mimaropa.

For the fisheries sector, Dar said there are around 10 million pieces of fingerlings, including 6,071,000 Tilapia and 4,040,000 Milkfish. There will also be distribution of fishing gears and paraphernalia to affected fisherfolks.

The agriculture department reported that it still has ₱400 million out of its quick response fund for the “rehabilitation of affected areas in the various regions for the last two typhoons.”

Farmers and fisherfolks affected may avail of a loan amounting to ₱25,000 per head which is payable in 10 years without interest.

“We have ₱1 billion for indemnification funding which is available coming from (the) Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to pay for the losses incurred,” Dar said in his report to the Cabinet. (PIA NCR)