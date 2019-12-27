Biliran PLGU to declare state of calamity

By Mary Lailani P. Tupaz

NAVAL, Biliran, Dec. 26 (PIA) - On motion of PSWDO OIC Lissa Bermillo, Gov. Rogelio Espina, approved the move to declare the entire province of Biliran under the state of calamity after the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula.

The move was raised during the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) - Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDANA) meeting held at the PDRRMC Operation Center.

Initial reports at PDRRMC Opcen recorded one dead, five injured, one missing, 6,760 partially damaged houses, 768 totally damaged houses , and 1,050 families served in evacuation centers.

Naval Water District (NWD) OIC Manager Mark Sereño reported damaged water transmission pipes in Barangays Atipolo, Agpangi, Sabang, and Caraycaray.

Thus, water supply in these barangays was temporarily cut.

Moreover, all three barangays were supplied with water again and rehabilitation is ongoing at Brgy. Caraycaray today.

Engr. Gerardo Oledan, manager of Biliran Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BILECO, announced during said meeting that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) can give Biliran the needed electricity this afternoon.

With the availability of the electricity from the NGCP, BILECO will try to energize Naval, particularly the town proper tonight.

Prior to his announcement, he initially reported to energize the municipalities of Biliran, Naval, and Cabucgayan on December 27, Caibiran on December 31, and the municipalities of Almeria, Kawayan, and Culaba on January 1, 2020.

Other agencies are still monitoring damages in their areas of concern for reporting to the PDRRMC. Gov. Espina is called on other agencies to submit their reports the soonest to support the Sangguniang Panlalawigan resolution declaring the entire province of Biliran under the state of calamity and provision to needs from damage be responded the immediately. (mlt/PIA8 Biliran)