27 Dec 2019

Biliran PLGU to declare state of calamity

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 27 Dec 2019 View Original

By Mary Lailani P. Tupaz

NAVAL, Biliran, Dec. 26 (PIA) - On motion of PSWDO OIC Lissa Bermillo, Gov. Rogelio Espina, approved the move to declare the entire province of Biliran under the state of calamity after the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula.

The move was raised during the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) - Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDANA) meeting held at the PDRRMC Operation Center.

Initial reports at PDRRMC Opcen recorded one dead, five injured, one missing, 6,760 partially damaged houses, 768 totally damaged houses , and 1,050 families served in evacuation centers.

Naval Water District (NWD) OIC Manager Mark Sereño reported damaged water transmission pipes in Barangays Atipolo, Agpangi, Sabang, and Caraycaray.

Thus, water supply in these barangays was temporarily cut.

Moreover, all three barangays were supplied with water again and rehabilitation is ongoing at Brgy. Caraycaray today.

Engr. Gerardo Oledan, manager of Biliran Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BILECO, announced during said meeting that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) can give Biliran the needed electricity this afternoon.

With the availability of the electricity from the NGCP, BILECO will try to energize Naval, particularly the town proper tonight.

Prior to his announcement, he initially reported to energize the municipalities of Biliran, Naval, and Cabucgayan on December 27, Caibiran on December 31, and the municipalities of Almeria, Kawayan, and Culaba on January 1, 2020.

Other agencies are still monitoring damages in their areas of concern for reporting to the PDRRMC. Gov. Espina is called on other agencies to submit their reports the soonest to support the Sangguniang Panlalawigan resolution declaring the entire province of Biliran under the state of calamity and provision to needs from damage be responded the immediately. (mlt/PIA8 Biliran)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.