Bicol Army strengthens ties with community

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay

PILI, CAMARINES SUR, (PIA) – The 9th Infantry “Spear” Division, under the dynamic leadership of MGen. Fernando T. Trinidad, Commander extended the government’s sincerity to pursue peace as evidenced by the various programs and significant community activities in the region.

Noteworthy to cite was the recent signing of the Memorandum of Partnership with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and the local government unit of Lupi, in Camarines Sur and turn-over of the newly inaugurated multi-purpose center on Feb. 12 at Barangay Napolidan, said municipality.

NCIP Region V Director Lee T. Arroyo was more than happy to be part of the said endeavor citing the project’s positive worth, especially to the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) community.

“This is one of the landmark partnerships amongst government agencies, promising a better service especially to the IPs. We are bounded with a common vision of fulfilling our mandate to serve the IPs and we are happy that we forged this project with the Philippine Army and got the support of the local government unit for the funding.”

LTC. Domingo B. Mestiola , Jr., Commanding Officer of the 565 Engineering Battalion shared that the initiative came from NCIP thru the 9th ID headed by MGen Trinidad. He also extended his gratitude to former Majority Floor Leader, Hon. Rolando Andaya for helping them in looking for sources to fund the construction of the said building.

The said endeavor is also pursuant to the Institutionalization of the Whole- of- Nation Approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace, explicitly contained in Executive Order 70. This also mandates a creation of a national task force to end local communist armed conflict and the adoption of the national peace framework.

Earlier in Feb., during the opening ceremony of the candidate’s soldier course at the Camp Elias Angeles in Pili, Camarines Sur, 260 candidate soldiers from the Bicol Region and 40 from other regions were officially confirmed by the 9th ID to undergo the division training.

Sixty-seven of the trainees hailed from Albay, 5 from Camarines Norte, 132 from Camarines Sur, 14 from Masbate, 42 from Sorsogon and 41 from other regions.

MGen Trinidad said that these would-be soldiers will be a big help to combat insurgency in the region.

Before Feb. wrapped up, two out of 5 former rebels received a cash prize of Php 21,000.00 each as re-integration assistance from the government as incentive to their willful intent to return to the folds of law. 9th Infantry Sandigan Battalion Commander LTC. Emerson Sumilang said that the money is part of the pangkabuhayan program or livelihood assistance being offered by the government to rebel returnees. Three other FRs are still waiting for the validation of their documents before they can receive the said incentive.

This is part of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) which assures the FRs that they will receive a holistic package of benefits that will aid them in starting anew. The package includes livelihood assistance, medical assistance, education, housing, and legal assistance. (LSMacatangay, with reports from 9IDPAO, PIAV-Camarines Sur)