BFP Maasin welcomes back special rescue unit from Mindanao

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay

PILI, CAMARINES SUR, Nov. 12 (PIA)— Camarines Sur Governor Miguel “Migz” Villafuerte directed all Local Chief Executives to immediately activate their respective 24/7 Operations Centers and put on stand-by all contingencies and preparedness plan ready for implementation if needed.

This is in the wake of the Blue Alert status raised over the province for TD Ramon which has developed into a tropical depression late this morning.

Aside from LCEs, the Governor also instructed all Chairpersons of Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (MDRRMCs), Barangay Captains and Barangay DRRMs to closely monitor their respective areas of responsibilities and report to the PDRRMC Operations Center relevant and urgent information that requires immediate response.

The Governor specially directed the mayors particularly those with constituents living along river banks, landslide and flood-prone areas to be vigilant and employ precautionary measures to avoid any casualty.

LGUs Libmanan and Nabua immediately heeded the directive and immediately pre positioned their response teams for a round the clock monitoring.

Meanwhile, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Bicol River Flood Forecasting and Warning Center based in Pili, Camarines Sur also issued Flood Advisory No. 1 this evening, alerting residents of low-lying areas which are likely to be affected by the sudden rise of water within their vicinity.

Low lying areas in Camarines Sur which are likely to be affected by flooding include the municipalities of Bato, Nabua, Baao, Bula, Buhi, Pili, Camaligan, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Ganiza, San Fernando, Calabanga, Cabusao, Libmanan and Sipocot, including the cities of Iriga and Naga.

In Albay, water level may also rise in barangays covered by the municipalities of Libon,Oas and Ligao,

In the said advisory, DOST also did not discount the possibility of the occurrence of flood in urban and agricultural areas due to poor drainage system and impounding water. (LSMacatangay-PIAV/Camarines Sur)