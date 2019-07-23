Benguet 1st Dist. Eng’g Office assures readiness in clearing landslides

By Susan C. Aro

Published on July 22, 2019

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet, July 22 (PIA) - - With the onset of the rainy season, the province’s First District Engineering Office (BFDEO) assured the immediate opening and clearing of road obstructions and landslides with the monitoring and stationing of equipment in critical areas and the incident command system protocol in place.

Clearing operations is facilitated through the establishment of the disaster risk reduction management office of the BFDEO, said Engineer Ireneo Gallato, chief of the BFDEO covering the towns of Tuba, Sablan, Itogon, Bokod, Kabayan and this town.

The office has also established its own incident command system (ICS) during calamities to look into the road situation. The operation center is manned by three persons per day within the 10-day operation during typhoon occurrences.

Gallato said there are six critical road sections prone to landslides namely the Benguet Nueva Vizcaya Road,Congressman Andres Cosalan Road (formerly the Gurell-Bokod-Kabayan-Buguias-Abatan Road), Itogon-Dalupirip road, Kennon Road, Baguio-Bauang Road, and Marcos Highway.

Deployed for every section are equipment such as dump truck, backhoe, loader and other needed facilities. With proper coordination, the respective local government units in the area are ready to assist in case of insufficient equipment, he said.

He assured that there are those assigned in field monitoring for the immediate conduct of removal of landslides along national roads as well as personnel trained on management of obstructions and are prepared to address concerns during such occurrences. (JDP/SCA-PIA CAR, Benguet)