Beat Covid-19 Today - Philippines Situationer - Issue 9 (06 May 2020)

Highlights and Recent Updates on COVID-19

● DOH recorded 7,639 active cases as of May 05, with the majority of the patients exhibiting mild symptoms (6,601, 86%).

● As COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities throughout the world, DOH stresses that global solidarity across countries and continents is needed to beat COVID-19.

● Forty-one (41) provinces across the country recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

● The doubling time of cases slows down to an average of 5 days (from the previous average of 3 days). While this is good news, DOH reiterated that it is still too early to tell that the country has reached the peak of its cases. DOH emphasizes on the importance of having a renewed consciousness in health practices amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and even long after it is over.

● DOH has partnered with CloudPx by Xynapx Inc. and SeeYou Doc for provision of telemedicine services where the public can have free medical consultations over the phone, SMS, and other audio and visual conferencing platforms.

● Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu started using Rapid Antibody-based Diagnostic Tests (RDTs).

While RDTs can provide a good perspective of the number of cases, DOH cautions the public that these test kits measure the antibodies that fight the virus. RT-PCR test kits remain the current gold standard of DOH for COVID-19 diagnosis.

● As of May 05, with the combined testing capacity of the 23 licensed RT-PCR laboratories across the country, a total of 140,134 tests were done with 126,713 unique individuals tested. 113,411 or 90% tested negative for COVID-19 while 12,976 yielded positive results. DOH clarifies that the actual number of tested individuals may be higher than the reported data as it still undergoes case verification and validation process by the DOH