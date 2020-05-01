Beat Covid-19 Today - Philippines Situationer - issue 4 (1 May 2020)

Highlights and Recent Updates on COVID-19

● DOH licensed the Marikina City Health Office-Laboratory as a Stage 5 laboratory that can perform the Real Time RT-PCR test for COVID-19. There is now a total of 20 Licensed Laboratories across the country.

● FDA certified Rapid Antibody-based Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) are now allowed to be used in the country, provided that these tests will be accompanied with the confirmatory Real Time RT-PCR tests.

DOH cautioned the public that the probability for RATs to yield false positive results remains high, and that the Real Time RT-PCR remains the gold standard for COVID-19 diagnosis.

● DOH announced that the Philippines is part of the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Trial, an initiative that aims to find a cure against COVID-19.

● As the journey towards developing a COVID-19 cure progresses, DOH continued to warn the public against drugs and vaccines that show no scientific evidence of effectiveness against COVID-19.

● DOH spotlighted “Baby Survivor”, who was cured from COVID-19 when he was only 16 days old, making him the country’s youngest COVID-19 survivor yet. DOH applauded the efforts of the National Children’s Hospital, who nursed Baby Survivor back to health.

● DOH expressed its commitment to ensure the welfare and safety of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) amidst the pandemic.

DOH began conducting initial assessments in select facilities such as the Muntinlupa Penal and Mandaluyong Correctional facilities, and would soon be able to facilitate targeted testing in areas where it is most needed.