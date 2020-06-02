Philippines
Beat Covid-19 Today - Philippines Situationer - Issue 36 (2 June 2020)
Highlights and Recent Updates on COVID-19
- DOH recorded 13,699 active cases as of June 1, with the majority of the patients exhibiting mild symptoms (12,826;
93.6%).
A total of 2,669 (15% of all reported cases) healthcare , with 1,438 recoveries and 32 deaths.
As of June 1, a total of 612 repatriate vessels have been processed. Of these, 62 vessels have arrived with a total of 14,418 repatriates under stringent quarantine directly supervised by BOQ for monitoring and PNP for security, while 550 vessels with a total of 22,206 repatriates are under mandatory quarantine directly supervised by OWWA for monitoring and PCG for security. There are currently 118 vessels in the decking line up, arriving within the next two weeks with a total of 4,582 repatriates.
-As of reporting, the DOH has approved 209 health facility requests for emergency hiring for HRH.
DOH has approved a total of 6,773 slots for hiring in 209 facilities. DOH has redeployed a total of 1,308 NDP nurses (204 in Luzon and 1104 in Visayas and Mindanao) to DOH and LGU hospitals handling COVID-19 cases.
DOH emphasized that real time reporting will begin when ALL laboratories will consistently submit their daily reports and use the COVIDKAYA application.