Beat Covid-19 Today - Philippines Situationer - Issue 36 (2 June 2020)

As of June 1, a total of 612 repatriate vessels have been processed. Of these, 62 vessels have arrived with a total of 14,418 repatriates under stringent quarantine directly supervised by BOQ for monitoring and PNP for security, while 550 vessels with a total of 22,206 repatriates are under mandatory quarantine directly supervised by OWWA for monitoring and PCG for security. There are currently 118 vessels in the decking line up, arriving within the next two weeks with a total of 4,582 repatriates.