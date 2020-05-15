Beat Covid-19 Today - Philippines Situationer - Issue 18 (15 May 2020)

Highlights and Recent Updates on COVID-19

● DOH recorded 8,749 active cases as of May 14, with the majority of the patients exhibiting mild symptoms (7705, 88.1%).

● DOH certified Divine Word Hospital and Zamboanga City Medical Center - DA Satellite Lab as Stage 5 laboratories that can perform the RT-PCR test for COVID-19. There is now a total of 30 licensed RT-PCR laboratories across the country while four and 26 are on Stage 4 and Stage 3 certification, respectively.

● As of May 14, there are four (4) MEGA Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas (LIGTAS)

COVID facilities in NCR (PICC, World Trade Center, Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Ninoy Aquino Stadium) and one (1) in Central Luzon (Philippine Arena) managed by the local government. Meanwhile there are a total of 2,297 temporary treatment and monitoring facilities LIGTAS COVID centers all over the country which are managed by local government units.

● As of May 14, a total of 362 repatriate vessels have been processed and 88 are being processed. Of these, 52 vessels have arrived with a total of 13,466 sea-based repatriates under quarantine directly supervised by BOQ for monitoring and PNP for security; while 310 vessels with a total of 18,798 repatriates are also under quarantine directly supervised by OWWA for monitoring and PCG for security.

● For land-based repatriates, a total of 8,130 repatriates arrived. 7,446 are currently in quarantine facilities directly supervised by OWWA for monitoring and PCG for security. A total of 684 completed the quarantine period.

● DOH emphasizes to the public the importance of embracing the New Normal setting in their everyday lives. In this renewed awareness, the public needs to keep in mind that their actions and behaviors should lead to improved health.

Concerning this, minimum health standards in places of worship are essential to keep everyone healthy and safe. Conducting religious services online is encouraged.