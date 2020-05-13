Beat Covid-19 Today - Philippines Situationer - Issue 16 (13 May 2020)

Highlights and Recent Updates on COVID-19

● DOH recorded 8,493 active cases as of May 12, with the majority of the patients exhibiting mild symptoms (7520, 88.5%).

● A total of 2,125 (19% of all cases) healthcare workers are affected by COVID-19, with 669 recoveries and 35 deaths.

● As of May 11, 77 health facilities have requested for additional healthcare workers under the DOH’s emergency hiring program.

● DOH has now approved 4,003 slots for hiring on 62 hospitals, quarantine facilities managed by BOQ, Philippine Arena COVID-19 Facility and Quezon Institute Temporary Quarantine Facility.

● As of reporting, a total of 1,237 personnel have been hired for 11 hospitals and quarantine facilities. DOH has redeployed 747 nurses under the Nurse Deployment Program (162 nurses in Luzon and 585 in Visayas and Mindanao) in DOH and LGU hospitals catering COVID cases.

● DOH encourages the public to embrace the New Normal setting in their everyday lives. In this renewed consciousness, the public needs to keep in mind that their practices and behaviors should lead to improved health. In relation to this, minimum health standards in public transportation are essential to keep everyone healthy and safe.

Keeping a safe distance from the other commuters and wearing of face mask should always be observed.

● In light of the celebration of Nurse’s Day (May 12), DOH appealed to the public to recognize the efforts and sacrifices of nurses fighting against COVID-19.