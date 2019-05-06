06 May 2019

BCDA assures earthquake-resistant structures in New Clark City

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 06 May 2019

By Trixie Joy B. Manalili

NEW CLARK CITY, Tarlac, May 6 (PIA) -- Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) assured that the structures in New Clark City (NCC) can withstand strong seismic waves in the event of an earthquake.

“In relation to the recent 6.1 magnitude Luzon quake, the buildings and facilities have maintained their structural integrity as there were no cracks and damages reported,” BCDA President Vivencio Dizon said.

Dizon emphasized that the earthquake resistance of the National Government Administrative Center (NGAC) structures at NCC is way beyond the intensity 7 seismic tolerance prescribed under the building code.

“We have to build better. So, we built the structures here in a way that they can stand no matter how strong an earthquake is. If the building code required an intensity 7 seismic tolerance then we will build more than that,” he stated.

Aside from the quality materials and construction, Dizon noted that the NCC has a good-quality soil that naturally makes the area resilient and the facilities sturdy.

NGAC is a 40-hectare project that is part of the 9,450 hectare NCC in Capas, Tarlac.

It has sports facilities that will host the 30th South East Asian Games this November namely a 20,000 seater Athletics Stadium, 2,000 seater Aquatics Center, and 525 unit Athletes’ Village.

Also for completion under Phase1A is a seven-storey Government Building which will serve as an integrated operations center for government agencies involved in disaster risk reduction and management, a 525 unit condominium type housing for government employees dubbed as “The Residences”, a commercial facility, and a River Park. (CLJD/TJBM-PIA 3)

