Bayugan City rewards NPA surrenderees

By 3rd Special Forces Battalion, PA Published on September 20, 2019

BAYUGAN CITY, Agusan del Sur, Sept. 20 -- The 3rd Special Forces (Arrowhead) Battalion (3SFBn), Philippine Army presented on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Bayugan City Mayor’s Office of this province the surrenderees, including alias “Sion,” a rebel surrenderee who disclosed last August 2019 the arms cache in Sitio Hugmakan, Barangay San Juan, Bayugan City to Mayor Kirk Asis.

The city government of Bayugan immediately handed cash assistance to surrenderees aside from the support and interventions from the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Presented to the mayor are two surrenderees who are both residents of Barangay San Juan, Bayugan City with one M16 rifle and three caliber 30 Garand rifles which were disclosed by alias “Sion” last August.

Alias “Sion’s” disclosure of the arms cache is a clear manifestation that Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) forcibly exploit indigenous peoples in hinterlands for their logistical support. “Indigenous Peoples cannot say “No” when tasked to become couriers because they will be killed. The IPs are threatened and forced. Lumad killings are part of the Communist NPA Terrorists’ way to gain support from the masses,” he said.

Lt. Col. Joey Baybayan, commanding officer of the 3SFBn, expressed his gratitude to the Bayugan City LGU for the constant support. “We express our sincerest gratitude to the Bayugan City LGU under Mayor Kirk Asis, who also leads the RDC-RPOC Social Welfare sector for his support in the attainment of the Executive Order No. 70’s Whole-of-Nation Approach in ending insurgency,” he underscored.

“With this gesture of providing assistance to surrenderees, it will greatly help in boosting the influx of surrenderees because they will see the government’s sincerity to attain lasting peace through ending the local communist armed conflict in this city,” added Baybayan.

The E-CLIP and Amnesty Program is one of the 12 clusters of EO 70 wherein the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is the lead agency. This cluster shall orchestrate the inter-agency operations to implement necessary assistance and interventions to surrenderees and their families. Further, it aims to reintegrate surrenderees into mainstream society and become productive citizens of the country. (1Lt. Krisjuper Punsalan, CMO Officer, 3SFBn, PA/ PIA-Agusan del Sur)