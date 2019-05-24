BARMM, WFP ink agreement on food, nutrition, DRRM projects

By Recthie T. Paculba

MARAWI CITY, May 22 (PIA)--The Bangsamoro Government and the World Food Programme (WFP) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to strengthen their collaborations on projects focusing on food and nutrition security and disaster risk reduction management interventions.

Esmael Pasigan, executive secretary of the Bangsamoro Government, and Stephen Guiling, representative and country director of World Food Programme, signed the MOA, May 22, in Cotabato City.

The collaboration also includes the usage of the port and warehouse services and open space of the Polloc Freeport in Parang, Maguindanao for the installation of mobile storage facilities to receive, store, and deliver humanitarian goods and emergency relief items.

The Bangsamoro Government considers the WFP as its key partner in implementing programs that aim to improve household living condition in the Bangsamoro autonomous region particularly in food and nutrition security.

After the signing, Guiling met with Chief Minister Al-Hajj Murad Ebrahim to discuss the WFP programs across the region. (Bangsamoro Government/PIA10)