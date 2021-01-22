BARMM, TFBM break ground for 50 units permanent shelters in Marawi

MARAWI CITY, Jan. 22 (PIA) — Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) broke ground for the construction of 50 two-storey permanent shelters for internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the city.

The two-storey duplex housing project will be built in Barangay Kilala in a four-hectare land donated by actor Robin “Abdul Aziz” Padilla.

The Php 125 million housing project is under the BARMM Marawi Rehabilitation Program which incorporates BARMM initiatives for the rehabilitation of the city.

Bangsamoro Deputy Chief Minister Aleem Ali Solaiman emphasized that despite the pandemic the social housing program continues to assist displaced Meranao people.

TFBM chief Sec. Eduardo Del Rosario assured that the national government will work closely with local government units of Marawi, Lanao del Sur, and the BARMM government for the multifaceted rehabilitation efforts.

“Aside from the BARMM housing project, we are now constructing more than 3,000 permanent shelters which are being undertaken by the National Housing Authority and Social Housing Finance Corporation,” he said.

He added that the horizontal and vertical construction went full blast in July, fast-tracking completions, through TFBM and its partner agencies, by the end of the year.

In a video message, Padilla stressed the importance of inclusivity in extending projects.

“Ang mga ganitong proyekto ay dapat mapalawig pa upang tunay makarating sa mga nangangailangan ang budget na nakalaan para sa kanila,” Padilla said.(KAPS/ PIA-ICIC