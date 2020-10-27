BARMM breaks ground for construction of 150 permanent shelters for Marawi IDPs

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

Published on October 26, 2020

MARAWI CITY, Oct. 26 (PIA) --The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through the Bangsamoro Regional Inclusive Development for Growth and Empowerment (BRIDGE) broke ground for the construction of 150 permanent shelters for the internally displaced persons of this city.

A total of 100 units will be constructed in Barangay Mipaga while 50 units will be built in Barangay Patani.

The regional government also launched its Marawi Rehabilitation Program which consolidates all initiatives of BARMM for the rehabilitation of the City by using the initial P500 million fund.

In a video message, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, Al-Haj said that the BARMM government is committed to rebuilding the lives of Marawi IDPs.

"Together we will help you rebuild and recover and ensure that InshaAllah, Marawi will rise again," said Ebrahim.

Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Member of the Parliament (MP) Janatti Mimbatas emphasized that they cannot accomplish anything if there is no unity.

"We now have two protectors, the national government who will extend assistance and the BARMM government,” he said.

Meanwhile, MP Musa Diamla assured that the BTA will work closely with the national government through Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) for the rehabilitation of the city.

TFBM Field Office Deputy Manager Antonio Sugarol said the groundbreaking for the construction of permanent shelters for Marawi IDPs is a manifestation of helping one another.

Sugarol also hoped that cooperation between the local government units of Marawi, Lanao del Sur and BARMM government would continue.

This project is implemented with the coordination of the MPs in Ranaw Region headed by Deputy Chief Minister Alim Ali Solaiman.

TFBM through National Housing Authority in partnership with United Nations Human Settlements Programme and Social Housing Finance Corporation also continues the construction of 3,500 permanent housing units. (LELA/ PIA ICIC)