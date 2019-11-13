Barangay dev’t planning in Kalinga's NPA-affected areas completed

By Peter A. Balocnit

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Nov. 12 (PIA) - - The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) completed the conduct of barangay development planning in the 16 New People’s Army (NPA)- affected barangays in the province.

Said training was facilitated by the Provincial Planning and Development Office and the Municipal Planning and Development Offices of Balbalan, Lubuagan, Pasil, and Pinukpuk.

Provincial DILG Director Max Mayer Adong said results were submitted to the DILG-CAR regional office which will be presented to the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC)

The results would be referred to concerned national government agencies for funding consideration and implementation of the priority programs, projects and activities identified by the people in their Barangay Development Plan.

“The consultations were simultaneously done during the conduct of barangay assemblies last October. The “Pumiyaan” program approach, an-anti poverty project of the provincial government and NGAs will be adopted to address issues and concerns and priorities of the identified barangays.

The barangays of Mabaca and Poswoy in Balbalan, and Tanglag in Lubuagan were categorized by the Armed Forces of the Philippines as influenced barangays while barangays Western Uma, Upper Uma, Lower Uma in Lubuagan; Guinaaang in Pasil; Balantoy (Sitio Ligayan), Gawaan, Ababaan in Balbalan; Baay, Apatan, Wagod, Ammacian (Sitio Bonnong), Limos in Pinukpuk and Dupag of this city were labeled as less influenced. (JDP/PAB-PIA CAR, Kalinga)