Bansalan LGU provides relocation site for earthquake victims

By Samantha Jabol

Published on December 7, 2020

DAVAO CITY, Dec. 4 (PIA) – The Municipal Government of Bansalan in Davao del Sur has turned over a relocation site and livelihood assistance to benefit the 142 families in Barangay Altavista, who were affected by the earthquakes that hit the province last year.

The local government unit has purchased a four-hectare relocation site as recommended by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) for Bgry. Altavista residents who were forced to evacuate due to the damage caused by the series of earthquakes.

The livelihood assistance worth P200,000.00 for the consumer store of the Altavista Farmer’s (ALFAM) Association-2019, came from the provincial LGU of Davao del Sur.

Brgy. Altavista Captain Randy Navarro expressed his gratitude to Bansalan Mayor Quirina Sarte and Governor Douglas Cagas for the assistance extended to his barangay.

“Wala jud ta nila pasagdi ug hangtud karon padayon ilang tabang pinaagi sa serbisyo sa LGU ug nagkadaiyang NGO… (They did not take us for granted and their assistance continues through the services of the LGU and various non-government organizations),” Navarro stated. (PIA-XI/Samantha Jabol)