Authorities push for peacebuilding efforts in Maguindanao

By PIA Cotabato City

Published on November 16, 2020

COTABATO CITY, Nov. 16 (PIA)-- Authorities in Maguindanao are promoting peacebuilding efforts to address violent extremism while pushing for lasting peace and progress.

Recently, the Joint Task Force Central and the provincial government of Maguindanao launched a peace map tagged as “AGILA-HAVEN" (Anak na may GInintuang LAyunin upang Hintuan Ang Violent Extremism Ngayon). The peace map was crafted to strengthen the program on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE).

“6ID has been working hand-in-hand with the local government units of Maguindanao and North Cotabato in implementing a mechanism that will provide a comprehensive, inclusive, enduring, and culture sensitive program to address violent extremism for lasting peace, security and development,” 6th Infantry Division and JTFC commander Major General Juvymax Uy said.

Maj. Gen. Uy has assured stakeholders that government forces will continue to protect communities against violent extremism being propagated by the Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and other lawless elements in Maguindanao.

For her part, Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu emphasized that with the AGILA-HAVEN violent extremism can be prevented and recruitment of terrorist-tagged groups in the province will be stopped.

Meanwhile the program was highlighted by the distribution of livelihood assistance to former violent extremists (FVEs) and the provision of rescue or utility vehicle to school district supervisors and other departments of the provincia government unit of Maguindanao. (With reports from DPAO-6ID)