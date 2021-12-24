Australian support to the Philippines in the wake of Super Typhoon Rai

Australia will provide $5 million in emergency relief to help the people of the Philippines recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rai, known locally as Typhoon Odette.

The Philippines Government is reporting that as many as 2.6 million people have been affected by the typhoon, with thousands sheltering in evacuation centres and many still without access to fresh food and water, power, and basic services.

Australia will continue to partner with the Philippines Government and humanitarian organisations to respond to this disaster.

Our assistance will include:

funding for the Philippines Red Cross and UN Population Fund to distribute relief supplies (including sleeping, shelter and water and hygiene kits) and essential child and maternal health services (including sexual and reproductive health kits)

funding for the World Food Programme, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the International Organization for Migration to provide critical transportation and communications support to the Philippines Government for delivery of relief supplies

funding for Australian NGOs already operating in the Philippines to deliver immediate lifesaving assistance (including food and non-food items, shelter and water and hygiene kits), protection and livelihood recovery activities

funding for local NGOs to respond to the needs of particularly vulnerable groups in remote areas.

I would like to convey Australia's condolences and heartfelt thoughts to those families in the Philippines who have lost loved ones or whose lives have been affected by this disaster.

With 2021 being our 75th year of diplomatic relations, Australia and the Philippines share a long history of mateship and bayanihan.

Australia remains steadfast in our commitment to support the Philippines during this difficult time.

Media enquiries