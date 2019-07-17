17 Jul 2019

Australia announces additional support to Marawi recovery

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original

Today, Australian Ambassador Steven J Robinson AO announced an additional PHP 140 million or AUD 3.5 million to support the people of Marawi.

“My announcement reflects Australia’s commitment to the recovery and reconstruction of Marawi city. We will continue to support the Philippine Government and the people of Marawi as they work to rebuild their lives and their city,” said Ambassador Robinson.

This brings up Australia's total support to Marawi to PHP 1.2 billion or AUD 30 million assistance for humanitarian, recovery and peacebuilding initiatives following the siege of Marawi City in 2017.

The Ambassador made the announcement during the signing of a memorandum of partnership between the Australian Embassy and the Community and Family Services International (CFSI), which manages and implements the Marawi Recovery Project.

The project will benefit 6,500 displaced families in Marawi City and the municipalities of Butig, Ditsaan-Ramain, Lumbayanague, Marantao, Masiu and Piagapo in Lanao del Sur; and Iligan City and the municipality of Munai in Lanao del Norte.

The additional funding will be used to support more families, who were displaced by the Marawi conflict, to rebuild their lives through counselling, securing civil birth certificates and other proofs of identity, and providing items such as tricycles, sewing machines and refrigerators to start small businesses.

The Australian program is implemented in partnership with Marawi City and local government units, Lanao del Sur Province, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Task Force Bangon Marawi.

Australia has been a strong supporter of development, peace and stability in the southern Philippines for over 20 years. The Australian Government continues to work with the Philippine Government to combat terrorism in the region.

