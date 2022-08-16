Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (9 - 15 August 2022)

AFGHANISTAN

Flash floods have impacted central and eastern regions of Afghanistan since 11 August. Flash floods affected thousands of families in different areas of Nangarhar, Kunar and Lagman provinces, killing more than 10 people, damaging and destroying houses, shops and school areas, and contaminating water points. Twenty-two inter-agency teams will be deployed to the three affected provinces to conduct needs assessments. Flash floods have also reportedly killed 11 people and injured 12 others in Sia Gird and Shinwari districts of Parwan Province on 14 August, as well as killed 20 people, injured five others and affected 1,050 families (8,050 people) in provinces in the Central Region and Southeastern Region on 11 August. Some of these areas were already struck by flooding at the end of July, and access remains hindered due to flooded roads and highways.

Joint assessments and response teams have been mobilized in the affected provinces.

MYANMAR

Fighting continues in several states and regions across Myanmar, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement. Of particular concern is the escalation in fighting between the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and the allied forces of the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA) in Hpakant township, Kachin State, since the end of July. On 9 August, the combined MAF/SNA forces reportedly launched airstrikes on Se Zin village in Kachin.

Consequently, there were reports of civilian casualties and the burning of at least 300 houses affecting an estimated 500 households. So far, more than 2,000 people from Se Zin village have fled their homes, seeking refuge in six displacement sites in Tar Ma Hkan and Haung Pa villages in Hpakant township. However, this number is expected to increase as many others could not leave and were trapped inside the village.

OCHA has been engaging with the relevant stakeholders to ensure humanitarian access and delivery of assistance to the newly displaced people in Hpakant township, with some support already reaching those in need through local partners. Some 1,249,600 people are now displaced nationwide according to UN figures as of 8 August, including 903,000 who remain displaced as a result of conflict and insecurity since the February 2021 military takeover.

PHILIPPINES

Heavy rainfall and multiple weather systems since 9 August caused widespread flooding in low-lying areas of Maguindanao, Cotabato City and Special Geographic Areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The floods reportedly affected 484,375 individuals in 227 villages as of 14 August, with over 1,100 hectares of agricultural land also affected. The regional, provincial and local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils have provided emergency food and non-food items to affected people. The Mindanao Humanitarian Team is monitoring the situation. While floodwaters have started to recede, the southwest monsoon (or habagat) is forecast to bring further scattered rains to the area.

VIET NAM, LAOS, THAILAND

From 10 to 15 August, tropical storm Mulan (later weakened to a tropical depression) brought heavy rains to southern parts of China and northern parts of Viet Nam, Laos and Thailand. In Viet Nam, six deaths caused by rains and floods were confirmed in the northern and the north-central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.

Flooding was also reported in the capital city,

Hanoi. In Laos, heavy flooding and damage to homes and livestock were reported in parts of Xayaburi, Houaphan, Savannakhet and Luang Prabang provinces. In Thailand, 35 districts in 11 provinces in the north and northeast were partially inundated. Monsoon season in Viet Nam, Laos and Thailand typically runs from May to November.