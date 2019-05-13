Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (7 - 13 May 2019)

PHILIPPINES

Over 51,400 people remain displaced following law enforcement operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against non-state armed groups in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, and Sulu in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). In Maguindanao, 46,360 people are still displaced from seven municipalities. In Sulu, 4,170 people remain displaced in the municipalities of Tongkil and Patikul. In Lanao del Sur, 945 people remain displaced from the municipalities of Tubaran and Pagayawan.

51,000 people displaced

PAKISTAN

Seasonal flooding and storms continue to affect Pakistan, with some 192 people killed since the beginning of 2019. The National Disaster Consortium has responded to flooding in Balochistan Province and has provided non-food relief items for 4,400 affected families. Current regional forecasts indicate continued drought in southern Pakistan and a likelihood of above normal rainfall in northern Pakistan.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

On 7 May, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck 33 km north-west of Bulolo, Morobe Province, at a depth of 127 km. While initial estimates were that the intensity of the earthquake was strong and was felt as far away as northern Australia, it did not cause significant damage. In the city of Lae, the national power company reported that the earthquake had damaged power houses in Ramu and Balune, causing temporary power outages.

INDONESIA

The Mt. Sinabung volcano in Karo Regency, North Sumatra, erupted on 7 May with an ash column that reached around 2,000 metres in height. Ash fall affected the nearby districts of Empat, Namanteran, Kabanjahe and Berastadi. The authorities have placed the volcano under alert level IV and have warned people within 15 km to remain alert to the eruption. No damages or casualties have been reported.

In 2016, seven people died in one of Sinabung's eruptions, while a 2014 eruption left 16 people dead.