Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (31 December 2019 - 6 January 2020)

PHILIPPINES

Two weeks after Typhoon Phanfone (locally named Ursula) made landfall as a category-2 typhoon and crossed the Visayas region, over 2.8 million people are affected in more than 2,900 villages (barangays). As of 6 January, over 133,000 people remain displaced, of whom 71,000 are taking shelter in evacuation centres. The number of houses reported as damaged or destroyed continues to rise as assessments come in, with over 430,000 houses listed as damaged, 107,000 of which are registered as destroyed. The national Government is leading the response, assisted by the Red Cross. Humanitarian partners with programmes on the ground have identified food, potable water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, and shelter materials as the priority needs of affected people.

AUSTRALIA

As of 5 January, more than 6 million hectares have been burned in the bush fires that have swept through Australia, following one of the worst droughts in decades. The state of New South Wales is the worst affected, with more than 60 uncontained bush fires.

At least 23 people have died and 1,000 houses have been destroyed in New South Wales alone. 3,000 army reservists were deployed on 4 January, along with additional firefighting aircraft and the navy’s largest ship to evacuate thousands of stranded residents along the coast. USA and Canada have sent ground forest firefighting teams to Australia to support national response efforts.

INDONESIA

Heavy monsoon rainfall has affected the Jakarta Metropolitan Area and parts of West Java and Banten Provinces since 31 December, triggering severe floods in Jakarta and landslides. As of 6 January, disaster management authorities (BNPB) reported that a total of 67 persons have died and 36,000 people remain displaced in at least 127 sites (down from over 100,000 people displaced on 5 January). While flooding has receded in several areas, high rainfall is forecast to continue for the next week. As of 4 January, BNPB had recorded 1,317 heavily damaged houses, 5 severely damaged public facilities, and 24 severely damaged bridges. BNPB has been leading national coordination with other national agencies to support local governments which have mobilized support to affected people by dispatching relief items, deploying personnel, disseminating information, and establishing evacuation centres.

SAMOA

Following a decrease in new measles cases, the Government of Samoa lifted its State of Emergency on 28 December 2019. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 83 measles-related deaths have been recorded, including 2 fatalities in the past week. The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals to date is 1,860, of whom 95% have recovered and been discharged. The situation in other Pacific Island Countries is being closely monitored with on-site and remote preparedness support from WHO, UNICEF and other partners.