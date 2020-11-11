Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (3 - 9 November 2020)

PHILIPPINES

As of 9 November, at least 24 people have died, almost 400 people have been injured, and more than 130,000 people are displaced as a result of Super Typhoon Goni. More than 137,000 houses, including concrete structures, have been damaged or destroyed with more than 60 per cent in the most-affected provinces of Albay and Catanduanes. Over 80 humanitarian partners in the country, including UN agencies, NGOs, the Red Cross, and the private sector, are scaling up life-saving and protection response activities in support of the Government response. On 9 November, the Humanitarian Country Team released a Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan seeking US$45.5 million to assist 260,000 of the most vulnerable typhoon-affected people.

MYANMAR

The number of displaced people continues to grow after some 1,200 people in Rakhine State fled their homes in fear of escalating hostilities due to the increased presence of armed forces. According to the Rakhine State Government, as of 2 November, over 92,000 people are displaced in Rakhine State due to the ongoing conflict, while over 11,000 people are displaced in Chin State, according to humanitarian partners. In response to the ongoing displacement, humanitarian partners continue to provide food, non-food items and cash assistance while observing COVID-19 prevention measures in displacement sites, camps and villages.

VIET NAM

At least 13,000 people have been evacuated in anticipation of Tropical Depression Goni, which made landfall over southern Binh Dinh Province on 6 November. Since early October, Vietnam has been affected by prolonged, widespread floods and landslides as a result of a series of tropical storms. More than 230 people have lost their lives and over 350,000 households as well as schools and health centres have been damaged or destroyed. On 6 November, US$3 million was released from the Central Emergency Response Fund to provide life-saving shelter, water and sanitation, health and protection assistance to 169,200 people in the worst-affected provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tris.

AFGHANISTAN

Heavy fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces and a non-state armed group continued in southern Afghanistan across the provinces of Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan. As of 5 November, 13,970 IDPs in Hilmand are in need of humanitarian assistance and thousands of people are believed to be displaced in Kandahar and Uruzgan. Checkpoints by armed groups and the presence of improvised explosive devices hinder access for humanitarian organizations. While assessments are continuing, humanitarian partners have provided more than 11,600 IDPs in Hilmand with humanitarian assistance, including food, non-food items, water and sanitation, and cash assistance.