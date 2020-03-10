Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (3 - 9 March 2020)

PHILIPPINES

Three separate outbreaks declared in 2019, for measles, dengue and polio, are still in effect in the Philippines. According to WHO, cases from the three continue to be detected throughout the country.

Between 1 January and 15 February 2020, 1,758 cases and 12 deaths were recorded from the measles outbreak.

During the same period, 29,169 cases and 85 deaths were recorded from dengue. The country is also responding to two poliovirus outbreaks, with 17 polio cases confirmed across the country. Polio vaccination campaigns are ongoing in six regions of Mindanao and Metro Manila.

MYANMAR

Some 570 people were temporarily displaced in southern areas of Shan State between 27 February and 8 March due to armed clashes between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army and the Myanmar Armed Forces near the Mongkaing Township. Over 100 people returned to their villages of origin on 4 March, while the remaining families were able to return only between 7 and 8 March. New displacement in southern Shan has been rare in the past year with some 600 people temporarily displaced due to hostilities in the same areas nearly 12 months ago. In northern Shan, on the other hand, continuous outbreaks of violence occurred throughout 2019, resulting in the temporary displacement of some 26,000 people. Additionally, in northern Shan, approximately 9,600 people remain in displacement sites established in 2011-2012.

INDONESIA

Between 4-6 March, 27,500 people were affected and two people killed by flooding in 55 villages in North Bolaang Mongondow District of North Sulawesi. According to local government reports, 6,000 homes, 2,000 hectares of agriculture land and crops, and several infrastructure and public facilities were affected by the floods. The local government provided basic relief assistance to those affected.

According to the Ministry of Health, 78 deaths due to dengue were reported between January and February 2020, with the highest number of fatalities in West Java, East Nusa Tenggara and East Java. Over 13,800 cases were reported throughout the country in the first two months of the year and the Ministry warned of the increased threat of dengue in April and May, based on outbreaks in previous years.