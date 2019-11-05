Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 October - 4 November 2019)

VIET NAM

Typhoon Matmo made landfall on 30 October in Phu Yen Province. The typhoon weakened to a tropical depression as it moved inland over central Viet Nam and into Cambodia. Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces were heavily affected by strong winds, heavy rain and flooding.

According to the Government, as of 1 November, nine communes in Quang Ngai were flooded. 13 communes in Binh Dinh and four communes in Phu Yen were also affected. One person was killed and 14 injured by the storm, with nearly 180 homes destroyed and over 2,300 damaged. 39 schools and 98 boats were damaged, with 218 hectares of rice and over 5,000 hectares of crops destroyed. Assessments are being carried out by authorities in the affected areas to identify the key recovery needs.

INDONESIA

On 31 October, the Government predicted that the beginning of the 2019-2020 rainy season will arrive late this year, with the season expected to begin November-December, and peak in January-February of next year. Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra and northern Papua are expected to be the first regions in Indonesia to transition to the rainy season. In line with these forecasts, 360 people were affected and over 100 houses were damaged by torrential rains and flooding in West Aceh district on 2 November. Local authorities provided humanitarian support.

PHILIPPINES

As of 4 November, the Government reported 22 deaths and over 420 people injured as a result of a series of earthquakes that occurred between 16 and 31 October. More than 21,000 homes were destroyed and over 870 schools were reported damaged by the earthquakes. As per the latest numbers, more than 188,000 people were affected in 240 barangays in Regions XI and XII. The municipality of Makilala was hit the hardest with over 100,000 people affected, most of whom are currently staying in makeshift shelters. With many buildings and infrastructure heavily damaged in the affected areas, people are anticipated to be displaced for at least six months. The national government, with support from the Philippine Red Cross, are leading the humanitarian response. A call for international assistance has not been requested at this time.

