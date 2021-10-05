Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 September - 4 October 2021

PHILIPPINES

About 1,500 residents of Mamasapano, Maguindanao fled their homes on 28 September due to armed conflict between warring clans. The residents sought refuge with relatives living in adjacent communities to avoid being caught in the crossfire. The local government, together with the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities, and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front facilitated the settlement of the land dispute between the two parties. More than 9,800 people from nine municipalities of the province are still displaced due to continuing operations against non-state armed groups. The latest Protection Cluster displacement dashboard shows that over 118,000 people remain displaced across Mindanao due to armed conflict and natural disaster.

THAILAND

As of 4 October, Tropical Depression Dianmu (previously a tropical storm) continues to bring heavy rain and cause flash floods across the northeast and central Thailand. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), 271,100 households in 32 provinces have been affected and eight people have died since 23 September.

Currently, 141,200 households from 18 provinces remain affected. This disaster event is considered a provincial situation, and the response has been led by the provincial governors with support from the military, Provincial Red Cross Chapters, civil society and the private sector. Heavy rain is forecasted between 6-8 October in the northern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok.

MYANMAR

Armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and ethnic armed organisations as well as local People's Defence Forces continued in many townships across the south-eastern part of Myanmar, resulting in new displacement. There have been reports of artillery fire in eastern Bago Region, intense clashes in Demoso,

Loikaw and Pekon townships in Kayah and southern Shan and skirmishes in Mon states. An estimated 146,300 people have been internally displaced due to intensified armed clashes since 1 February. This displacement includes 82,500 in Kayah, 49,500 in Kayin, 11,100 in southern Shan, 1,200 in eastern Bago, 1,100 in Mon and 900 in Tanintharyi, according to latest figures from UNHCR.

This represents a surge of 4,300 in the total number of people still displaced, compared to the figure as of 20 September, with the biggest increase in Kayah.

INDONESIA

Floods and landslides following heavy rains in Luwu Regency of South Sulawesi on 3 October have claimed four lives and inundated about 200 houses by three meters of floodwater. A total of 20 people being treated at the local health center had to be evacuated to their families' homes. The local government has evacuated people at risk and provided immediate relief assistance to the directly affected community members.