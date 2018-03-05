Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (27 February - 5 March 2018)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

A 7.5M earthquake with the epicenter in the Southern Highlands struck on 26 February. At least 70 aftershocks were recorded. A number of deaths and injuries have been reported, although these are not yet confirmed. Affected areas are highly remote and with roads, airstrips and other infrastructure damaged, access remains a challenge. Aerial assessments have shown significant damage and large landslides, and it is estimated that up to 465,000 people may have been affected by the disaster. An estimated 247,000 people are likely to require immediate assistance. Water is reported to be scarce in affected areas due to damage to storage facilities and water sources. One of the main health facilities in the affected area, Mendi hospital, is reportedly experiencing disruption to both water and power supplies. The Government and humanitarian partners have begun distributing assistance while further assessments to determine the full extent of the disaster are ongoing.

AFGHANISTAN

Since the beginning of the year, more than 20,000 people across the country have been recorded as displaced. The provinces sheltering the highest number of IDPs are Kunduz - with more than half of all people displaced since the beginning of the year - followed by Farah. In the last week, an estimated 4,500 people have reportedly been displaced within Wardak Province and to the provincial capital, Maydan Shahr, due to insecurity and clashes between a non-state armed group and a pro-Government militia.

20,000 people displaced

PHILIPPINES

As of 28 February, more than 90,000 people remain affected as a Level 4 alert continues to be raised over Mayon volcano. Almost 62,000 are staying in 57 evacuation centres. The national and regional line agencies, and local government units have provided US$8.6m worth of assistance, including the distribution of food packs and tents by the social welfare and development office. Providing education to children displaced by the volcano and supporting the livelihoods of farmers with land in the six to nine-kilometer permanent danger zone, remain key priorities.

90,000 people affected

Some 38,000 families have reportedly returned in 62 barangays in Marawi City which have been cleared following the end of the conflict in the city. 10 barangays outside the main affected area remain to be cleared. Temporary and permanent housing units are being constructed, as well as public markets, to support displaced families returning to the city.

38,000 families returned

BANGLADESH

An estimated 671,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Cox’s Bazar since August 2017. This figure has been revised following more detailed and accurate analysis in the field. According to the UNHCR family counting exercise, there are a total of 863,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, of which 55 per cent are children, 52 per cent are women and girls, and 3 per cent are older people.