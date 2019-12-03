03 Dec 2019

Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 November - 2 December 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 03 Dec 2019
Download PDF (1.7 MB)

PHILIPPINES

Typhoon Kammuri (locally named Tisoy) made landfall late on 2 December in Sorsogon Province.
Areas along the typhoon’s track experienced heavy to intense rains and strong winds, with the possibility of more than four meters of storm surges in the provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Sur and Quezon. The government, with support from the Philippines Red Cross, are leading efforts to evacuate people and respond to immediate needs.

MYANMAR

In northern Shan State, on 29 November, fighting between Myanmar Military and the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) left one civilian killed, one injured, and displaced over 60 people. This follows the displacement of 957 people due to clashes between Myanmar Military and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) on 14 November.
An inter-agency team conducted a joint mission to a number of the new displacement sites.

SAMOA

An outbreak of measles that began in October has resulted in at least 55 measles-related deaths, the majority of whom were children under the age of four. As of 3 December, over 3,800 measles cases have been reported. On 2 December, the Government announced a nationwide mass vaccination and instructed the shutdown of all public services to enforce the campaign. UN agencies deployed health specialists and are providing technical assistance to the Government.

SRI LANKA Adverse weather conditions have affected over 5,000 people in Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Batticaloa, and Ampara districts. At least five people were killed after a storm swept across the country on 30 November, causing flooding and landslides. The government deployed personnel to the affected areas to aid response efforts.
5,000 people affected

AFGHANISTAN

Fighting continued to affect civilians in the northern provinces of Faryab,
Balkh and Jawzjan. On 27 November, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) detonated in Sar-e-Pul city causing 24 civilians injuries, the majority of whom were children.
Inter-agency assessment teams verified that 1,120 people were displaced by conflict in the last week and over 2,000 internally displaced people received humanitarian assistance in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. Additionally, nearly 9,000 internally displaced people received food for winter in Faryab province.
1,120 people displaced

