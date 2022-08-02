Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 July - 1 August 2022)

PHILIPPINES

On 27 July, a magnitude (Mw)

7.0 earthquake shook the provinces in northwestern Luzon and adjacent areas including Metro Manila. The earthquake's epicenter was in Tayum, Abra Province, located 416 km north of Manila. Since then, 2,202 aftershocks have been recorded with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 5.1. Some 404,370 people have been affected, of whom 3,319 people are currently in 30 evacuation centers while another 45,000 people are displaced and staying with family or friends. Abra Province accounted for over 98 per cent of total IDPs. The government confirmed the deaths of 10 individuals and the injury of 394 others, and disaster authorities reported that 28,702 houses and 177 health facilities were either damaged or destroyed.

Some 263 schools sustained damage, with 1,157 classrooms either damaged or destroyed. Humanitarian agencies are conducting rapid assessments to gather information on the existing and emerging humanitarian needs, and to support the government in its information management for disaster response.

INDONESIA

Flash floods in Torue Village, Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi on 28 July killed three people while four others remain missing (one baby, two women and one elderly person). In addition, the floods damaged 450 housing units, directly affecting and displacing 450 families (1,800 people). The local government has responded to the situation and the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency visited the affected area on 31 July to provide complementary support and direction for post-disaster measures. Meanwhile, heavy rains on 31 July in neighboring Palu City in Central Sulawesi have led to flooding affecting tens of thousands of people, including those still living in temporary shelters due to the 2018 earthquake and tsunami.

MYANMAR

During the reporting period, fighting continued between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF), People’s Defence Forces (PDF) and Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) in different parts of the country, further exacerbating the protection and humanitarian situations. In the Northwest, Sagaing has witnessed intense hostilities over recent weeks and recorded the highest number of newly displaced persons (IDPs) during July. In the Southeast, eastern Bago has been affected by heavy fighting between the MAF and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) since the end of June, which has displaced thousands. Humanitarian access to affected people across the Southeast, including IDPs, remains very challenging, and movement of essential goods, including food and medicine, has been restricted. In Rakhine, rising tensions between the MAF and the Arakan Army (AA) have prompted new displacement in northern Rakhine and access to affected people is heavily constrained.

Nationwide, as of 25 July, more than 1.2 million people remain displaced, including more than 866,000 IDPs displaced by conflict and insecurity since the 2021 military takeover and some 346,600 people who remain displaced as a result of previous conflicts, the majority of whom are in Rakhine. In addition, more than 41,900 people have fled to neighbouring countries since the military takeover.